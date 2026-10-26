Kazakhstan opens new industrial, infrastructure projects across regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Kazakhstan opened new industrial enterprises, educational and healthcare facilities, and infrastructure projects across several regions last week.

According to the Kazakh government review, the projects cover manufacturing, agricultural processing, healthcare, education, water supply, transport infrastructure and sports facilities.

In the Karaganda region, a plant operated by Silumin of Qazaqstan was opened in the Saryarka Special Economic Zone. The facility will produce aluminum and bimetallic heating radiators using a full production cycle. The project aims to develop the regional aluminum industry, support import substitution, and create new jobs.

The Turkistan region also saw the launch of new industrial facilities. In Temirlan village, Huating Biotechnology Co., Ltd. opened a plant to produce fat and gelatin components from cattle bones. The project, valued at 9 billion tenge (approximately $19.95 million), will enable deeper processing of agricultural raw materials and the production of peptone, which is used in biotechnology, microbiology and pharmaceuticals.

Another facility launched in the region specializes in cottonseed oil processing. The project cost 1.5 billion tenge (approximately $3.33 million) and created 36 permanent jobs. The plant is expected to increase cotton processing volumes and add value to agricultural products.

Alongside industrial development, new facilities were opened to expand access to healthcare and education. In Beskol village, a new polyclinic underwent a technical opening. With a capacity of 250 visits per shift and a project cost of approximately 5.1 billion tenge (approximately $11.31 million), the facility will serve more than 40,000 residents of the Kyzylzhar district, expanding local access to diagnostic and medical services.

In Aktobe, the AQTOBE IT HUB education center opened to provide training in programming, robotics, artificial intelligence and other digital fields. Its main initiatives include Tomorrow School, a programming and AI school for people aged 18 and older that offers free IT training based on an international peer-to-peer learning model.

A new school with a capacity of 50 students was also commissioned in Kystau-Kurshim village in the East Kazakhstan region. It replaces the previous school building, constructed in 1975, and allows all students to attend classes in a single shift while providing improved working conditions for teachers.

Transport and utility infrastructure were another focus of regional development. In the Mangystau region, a railway station reopened following reconstruction. The three-storey building, designed in a hi-tech style, covers more than 9,000 square meters, 11 times the area of the previous building. It is designed to serve 2,500 passengers per day, with capacity increasing to 4,000 during the peak summer season.

In Zharmukhambet village in the Karasai district of the Almaty region, a new drinking water supply system was commissioned. The project, valued at 1.4 billion tenge (approximately $3.10 million), included the construction of 51 kilometers of water supply networks, two water intake wells and two reservoirs, each with a capacity of 300 cubic meters.

Meanwhile, the Aktobe region acquired 26 units of specialized equipment for an organization responsible for maintaining hydraulic structures. The new fleet includes truck cranes, a crawler excavator, a loader, crane-equipped vehicles, a drilling machine and tractors. The equipment is expected to improve maintenance operations and strengthen flood prevention measures.

Investment in regional social infrastructure also included sports facilities. A new indoor swimming pool covering 1,600 square meters opened in Shubarshuduk settlement in the Aktobe region. The facility was transferred to the district's children's and youth sports school, where 84 children currently attend swimming lessons. Its capacity is planned to increase to 130 places.

Tenge amounts were converted into US dollars using the National Bank of Kazakhstan's exchange rate of $1 = 451.05 tenge as of October 26, 2026.