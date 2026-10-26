Azerbaijan ready to put final point on issue of peace - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijan is ready to put the final point on the issue of peace, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Tom Berendsen, on Monday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that Azerbaijan has demonstrated its good faith, and the text of the peace agreement has been initialed.

"We are observing the political processes taking place within Armenia. Peace should be important for Armenian society. Azerbaijan is ready to bring the matter to a final conclusion," the minister added.