Dutch FM commends Azerbaijan's leadership in peace process with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The commitment and leadership demonstrated by Azerbaijan in the peace process with Armenia are highly valued, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Tom Berendsen, said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Berendsen pointed out that the Netherlands pursues a balanced approach toward lasting peace and security in the region, which is crucial and beneficial for everyone.

"The Netherlands provides support in the field of mine clearance to various parts of the world. I am confident that our teams will also explore opportunities to assist Azerbaijan," the minister noted.