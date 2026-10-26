Azerbaijani NGOs address open letter to Iranian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijani NGOs have addressed an open letter to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
“Dear President!
We, the representatives of civil society organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, first of all express our deep respect to you.
We highly appreciate your visit to the liberated native Khankendi and the city of Shusha, which is dear to every Azerbaijani, your goodwill towards Azerbaijan, the importance you attach to the friendly neighborhood between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as your relations based on mutual respect, trust, and sincerity with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.
The fact that you, as a doctor, operated on dozens of Azerbaijani patients, treated them with great attention and care, served people, as well as your civic position as a public figure, increased the sympathy of the Azerbaijani people for you.
Your love and respect for the Azerbaijani language, the national-spiritual values of the Azerbaijani people, and the rich literary heritage are commendable. It’s invaluable that you recite poems in your native language, refer to Azerbaijani proverbs, communicate with your family members in your native language, and proudly demonstrate your commitment to this language in your various speeches.
All this shows that for you the Azerbaijani language is not only a means of communication, but also an integral part of spiritual identity, historical memory, and national belonging.
In this regard, we believe that as a head of state who appreciates the exceptional importance of the mother tongue in human life, you will be especially sensitive to the desire of millions of Azerbaijanis living in Iran to study in their native language.
We believe that the time has come to take historical steps in the direction of providing educational opportunities in the native language of Azerbaijanis, who always play an important role in the life of Iran in socio-political, economic, cultural, and other fields.
Today, expanding the opportunities of millions of people who are worthy successors of that historical heritage to protect, develop, and pass on their mother tongue to future generations is both a matter of moral responsibility and historical justice.
We ask you to personally take the initiative to take decisive and practical steps in the direction of providing educational opportunities for Azerbaijanis living in the Islamic Republic of Iran in their mother tongue, as stipulated in the Constitution of the country.
We believe that for this purpose it is necessary to organize the systematic teaching of the Azerbaijani language in schools, to establish secondary and higher educational institutions that provide education in the Azerbaijani language, to train relevant pedagogical personnel, to develop textbooks and educational programs, as well as to form the necessary legal and institutional mechanisms in this direction.
We are sure that such an initiative will not only serve to fulfill the long-standing dream of millions of people, but will also become a shining example of the high value given to Iran's cultural diversity and commitment to justice and equality.
Creating the opportunity to study in the mother tongue is the respect shown to the past of a nation, the value given to its present, and the most valuable investment in its future.
We believe that historical steps in this direction during your presidency will leave an indelible mark in the memory of millions of Azerbaijanis and will always be remembered with gratitude.
We, the representatives of the civil society of Azerbaijan, declare that we are ready to provide all possible support to the implementation of this noble mission, the development of education in the mother tongue, and the expansion of scientific-pedagogical and cultural cooperation.
While writing this letter, we remember with deep emotions the immortal verses dedicated to our mother tongue by the mighty master of words of Azerbaijan and Iran, Mohammad Hossein Shahriyar, whom you always remember with great love and respect.
We believe that as a President who has great love for his mother tongue, you will not spare your worthy contribution for the realization of this historic mission.
With deep respect and esteem,
Representatives of non-governmental organizations of Azerbaijan:
- Ramil Iskandarli – Chairman of the Board of the National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan
- Fuad Mammadov – Chairman of the "Simurq" Azerbaijan Cultural Association
- Sevda Tahirli – Head of the Mirza Alakbar Sabir Foundation
- Varis Yolchiyev – Head of the Azerbaijan Literature Foundation
- Sevinj Alizade – Chairperson of the "Zafar" Public Union for Support to Families of Martyrs
- Zaur Ibrahimli – Chairman of the "Prioritet" Center for Socio-Economic Research Public Union
- Dilgam Ahmad – Chairman of the "Chapar" Center for the Study of National Heritage Public Union
- Seyfaddin Huseynli – Chairman of the "Center for Cultural and Ethnic Diversity" Public Union
- Saadat Mammadova – Chairperson of the "Maarifchi" Media Center Public Union
- Gamar Baghirova – Chairperson of the "Jafar Jabbarli Public Union for Assistance to the Development of Culture, Science, and Education"
- Farida Mirishova – Chairperson of the "Iz" (Trace) Public Union for Support to Cultural Development
- Sevinj Abdullayeva – Chairperson of the "Support for the Education of Women and Children" Public Union
- Alimammad Nuriyev – Head of the Constitution Research Foundation
- Konul Behbudova – Chairperson of the "Families of the Missing from Karabakh" Public Union
- Shabnam Safarova – Chairperson of the Public Union "For the Progress of Karabakh"
- Umud Mirzayev – Head of the International Eurasia Press Fund
- Mubariz Asgarov – Chairman of the "Objective" Public Union for Supporting the Promotion of National Values
- Shahin Rahmanli – Chairman of the "Irali" Public Union
- Irada Rzazade – Chairperson of the "For the Social Welfare of Citizens" Public Union
- Lala Sardarli – Chairperson of the Public Union for "Assistance in the Preservation and Promotion of Applied Art Samples"
- Magsad Sariyev – "YENISI" Center for Literary and Cultural Expressions Public Union
- Tukazban Suleymanova – Chairperson of the "Learning by Teaching" Public Union for Supporting the Intellectual Development of Youth
- Fariz Khalilli – Chairman of the "Miras" Public Union for Assisting in the Study of Cultural Heritage
- Mushvig Alasgarli – Chairman of the Public Union for "Supporting Innovative Initiatives in Media"
- Khatira Valiyeva – Chairperson of the "Khankendi" Public Union for Supporting Internally Displaced Persons
- Saltanat Gojamanli – Chairperson of the "Human Rights and Protection of Legality" Public Union
- Novella Jafarova – Chairperson of the "D. Aliyeva Society for the Protection of Women's Rights in Azerbaijan" Public Union
- Saadat Bananyarli – Chairperson of the "International Society for Human Rights – Azerbaijan National Section" Public Union
- Agil Jamal – Chairperson of the "Common Values" Public Union
- Amir Aliyev – Chairperson of the "Center for the Promotion of Human Rights" Public Union
- Samad Vakilov – Chairman of the "Authorized Rights Center" Public Union
- Elshad Eyvazov – Chairman of the "Impartial Journalists" Public Union
- Shalala Hasanova – Chairperson of the "Support for the Development of Public Relations" Public Union
- Ayaz Mirzayev – Chairman of the "Azerbaijan Journalists Network" Public Union
- Shahla Naghiyeva – Chairperson of the "Unquenchable Torch" Cultural Relations Public Union
- Jasarat Huseynzade – Chairman of the "Support for Information and Social Initiatives" Public Union
- Vusala Huseynli – Chairperson of the "Reformist Women and Innovations" Public Union
- Ahmad Abbasbayli – Chairman of the "Center for Societal Development" Public Union
- Aytan Hasanova – Chairperson of the "Support for Azerbaijani Cultural Heritage Crafts and Creative Industries" Public Association
- Fuad Huseynzade – Chairman of the "Journalists' Support for Diaspora Activities" Public Association
- Anar Khalilov – Chairman of the "Healthy Development and Awareness-Raising" Public Association
- Javid Abdullayev – Chairman of the "Yeni Yol" Youth Education Public Association
- Turana Orujova – Founder and Chairperson of the "Support for the Advancement of Art" Public Association
- Khalid Kazimov – Chairman of the "Regional Human Rights and Media Center" Public Association
- Elshad Mammadli – Chairman of the "Civic Education" Public Association
- Narmin Karimova – Chairperson of the "Goyarchin” Public Association for Support to Educational Development
- Afsaladdin Aghalarov – Chairman of the "Assistance to the Socio-Economic Development of Youth" Public Association
- Yadigar Mammadli – Chairperson of the "League of Democratic Journalists of Azerbaijan" Public Association
- Tunzala Abdulalimova – Chairperson of the Public Association for Support to Families of Martyrs "For the Sake of the Homeland"
- Jeyran Hasanova – Chairperson of the "Support for Mothers of Martyrs" Public Association
- Vugar Gadirov – Chairman of the "Youth for Return and Revival" Public Union
- Karamat Ismayilov – Chairman of the "Center for Economic and Social Development" Public Union
- Fikrat Yusifov – Chairman of the "Economics" International Economic Research Public Union
- Ilgar Huseynli – Chairman of the "Social-Strategic Studies and Analytical Research" Public Union
- Jamila Isbandiyarova – Chairperson of the "In the Light of Intellect" Public Union for the Promotion of National Values,” the letter reads.