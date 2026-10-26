Azerbaijani NGOs address open letter to Iranian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijani NGOs have addressed an open letter to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

“Dear President!

We, the representatives of civil society organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, first of all express our deep respect to you.

We highly appreciate your visit to the liberated native Khankendi and the city of Shusha, which is dear to every Azerbaijani, your goodwill towards Azerbaijan, the importance you attach to the friendly neighborhood between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as your relations based on mutual respect, trust, and sincerity with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The fact that you, as a doctor, operated on dozens of Azerbaijani patients, treated them with great attention and care, served people, as well as your civic position as a public figure, increased the sympathy of the Azerbaijani people for you.

Your love and respect for the Azerbaijani language, the national-spiritual values of the Azerbaijani people, and the rich literary heritage are commendable. It’s invaluable that you recite poems in your native language, refer to Azerbaijani proverbs, communicate with your family members in your native language, and proudly demonstrate your commitment to this language in your various speeches.

All this shows that for you the Azerbaijani language is not only a means of communication, but also an integral part of spiritual identity, historical memory, and national belonging.

In this regard, we believe that as a head of state who appreciates the exceptional importance of the mother tongue in human life, you will be especially sensitive to the desire of millions of Azerbaijanis living in Iran to study in their native language.

We believe that the time has come to take historical steps in the direction of providing educational opportunities in the native language of Azerbaijanis, who always play an important role in the life of Iran in socio-political, economic, cultural, and other fields.

Today, expanding the opportunities of millions of people who are worthy successors of that historical heritage to protect, develop, and pass on their mother tongue to future generations is both a matter of moral responsibility and historical justice.

We ask you to personally take the initiative to take decisive and practical steps in the direction of providing educational opportunities for Azerbaijanis living in the Islamic Republic of Iran in their mother tongue, as stipulated in the Constitution of the country.

We believe that for this purpose it is necessary to organize the systematic teaching of the Azerbaijani language in schools, to establish secondary and higher educational institutions that provide education in the Azerbaijani language, to train relevant pedagogical personnel, to develop textbooks and educational programs, as well as to form the necessary legal and institutional mechanisms in this direction.

We are sure that such an initiative will not only serve to fulfill the long-standing dream of millions of people, but will also become a shining example of the high value given to Iran's cultural diversity and commitment to justice and equality.

Creating the opportunity to study in the mother tongue is the respect shown to the past of a nation, the value given to its present, and the most valuable investment in its future.

We believe that historical steps in this direction during your presidency will leave an indelible mark in the memory of millions of Azerbaijanis and will always be remembered with gratitude.

We, the representatives of the civil society of Azerbaijan, declare that we are ready to provide all possible support to the implementation of this noble mission, the development of education in the mother tongue, and the expansion of scientific-pedagogical and cultural cooperation.

While writing this letter, we remember with deep emotions the immortal verses dedicated to our mother tongue by the mighty master of words of Azerbaijan and Iran, Mohammad Hossein Shahriyar, whom you always remember with great love and respect.

We believe that as a President who has great love for his mother tongue, you will not spare your worthy contribution for the realization of this historic mission.

With deep respect and esteem,

Representatives of non-governmental organizations of Azerbaijan: