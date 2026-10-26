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Azerbaijani NGOs address open letter to Iranian president

Politics Document 26 October 2026 14:30 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani NGOs address open letter to Iranian president
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijani NGOs have addressed an open letter to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

“Dear President!

We, the representatives of civil society organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, first of all express our deep respect to you.

We highly appreciate your visit to the liberated native Khankendi and the city of Shusha, which is dear to every Azerbaijani, your goodwill towards Azerbaijan, the importance you attach to the friendly neighborhood between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as your relations based on mutual respect, trust, and sincerity with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The fact that you, as a doctor, operated on dozens of Azerbaijani patients, treated them with great attention and care, served people, as well as your civic position as a public figure, increased the sympathy of the Azerbaijani people for you.

Your love and respect for the Azerbaijani language, the national-spiritual values of the Azerbaijani people, and the rich literary heritage are commendable. It’s invaluable that you recite poems in your native language, refer to Azerbaijani proverbs, communicate with your family members in your native language, and proudly demonstrate your commitment to this language in your various speeches.

All this shows that for you the Azerbaijani language is not only a means of communication, but also an integral part of spiritual identity, historical memory, and national belonging.

In this regard, we believe that as a head of state who appreciates the exceptional importance of the mother tongue in human life, you will be especially sensitive to the desire of millions of Azerbaijanis living in Iran to study in their native language.

We believe that the time has come to take historical steps in the direction of providing educational opportunities in the native language of Azerbaijanis, who always play an important role in the life of Iran in socio-political, economic, cultural, and other fields.

Today, expanding the opportunities of millions of people who are worthy successors of that historical heritage to protect, develop, and pass on their mother tongue to future generations is both a matter of moral responsibility and historical justice.

We ask you to personally take the initiative to take decisive and practical steps in the direction of providing educational opportunities for Azerbaijanis living in the Islamic Republic of Iran in their mother tongue, as stipulated in the Constitution of the country.

We believe that for this purpose it is necessary to organize the systematic teaching of the Azerbaijani language in schools, to establish secondary and higher educational institutions that provide education in the Azerbaijani language, to train relevant pedagogical personnel, to develop textbooks and educational programs, as well as to form the necessary legal and institutional mechanisms in this direction.

We are sure that such an initiative will not only serve to fulfill the long-standing dream of millions of people, but will also become a shining example of the high value given to Iran's cultural diversity and commitment to justice and equality.

Creating the opportunity to study in the mother tongue is the respect shown to the past of a nation, the value given to its present, and the most valuable investment in its future.

We believe that historical steps in this direction during your presidency will leave an indelible mark in the memory of millions of Azerbaijanis and will always be remembered with gratitude.

We, the representatives of the civil society of Azerbaijan, declare that we are ready to provide all possible support to the implementation of this noble mission, the development of education in the mother tongue, and the expansion of scientific-pedagogical and cultural cooperation.

While writing this letter, we remember with deep emotions the immortal verses dedicated to our mother tongue by the mighty master of words of Azerbaijan and Iran, Mohammad Hossein Shahriyar, whom you always remember with great love and respect.

We believe that as a President who has great love for his mother tongue, you will not spare your worthy contribution for the realization of this historic mission.

With deep respect and esteem,

Representatives of non-governmental organizations of Azerbaijan:

  1. Ramil Iskandarli – Chairman of the Board of the National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan
  2. Fuad Mammadov – Chairman of the "Simurq" Azerbaijan Cultural Association
  3. Sevda Tahirli – Head of the Mirza Alakbar Sabir Foundation
  4. Varis Yolchiyev – Head of the Azerbaijan Literature Foundation
  5. Sevinj Alizade – Chairperson of the "Zafar" Public Union for Support to Families of Martyrs
  6. Zaur Ibrahimli – Chairman of the "Prioritet" Center for Socio-Economic Research Public Union
  7. Dilgam Ahmad – Chairman of the "Chapar" Center for the Study of National Heritage Public Union
  8. Seyfaddin Huseynli – Chairman of the "Center for Cultural and Ethnic Diversity" Public Union
  9. Saadat Mammadova – Chairperson of the "Maarifchi" Media Center Public Union
  10. Gamar Baghirova – Chairperson of the "Jafar Jabbarli Public Union for Assistance to the Development of Culture, Science, and Education"
  11. Farida Mirishova – Chairperson of the "Iz" (Trace) Public Union for Support to Cultural Development
  12. Sevinj Abdullayeva – Chairperson of the "Support for the Education of Women and Children" Public Union
  13. Alimammad Nuriyev – Head of the Constitution Research Foundation
  14. Konul Behbudova – Chairperson of the "Families of the Missing from Karabakh" Public Union
  15. Shabnam Safarova – Chairperson of the Public Union "For the Progress of Karabakh"
  16. Umud Mirzayev – Head of the International Eurasia Press Fund
  17. Mubariz Asgarov – Chairman of the "Objective" Public Union for Supporting the Promotion of National Values
  18. Shahin Rahmanli – Chairman of the "Irali" Public Union
  19. Irada Rzazade – Chairperson of the "For the Social Welfare of Citizens" Public Union
  20. Lala Sardarli – Chairperson of the Public Union for "Assistance in the Preservation and Promotion of Applied Art Samples"
  21. Magsad Sariyev – "YENISI" Center for Literary and Cultural Expressions Public Union
  22. Tukazban Suleymanova – Chairperson of the "Learning by Teaching" Public Union for Supporting the Intellectual Development of Youth
  23. Fariz Khalilli – Chairman of the "Miras" Public Union for Assisting in the Study of Cultural Heritage
  24. Mushvig Alasgarli – Chairman of the Public Union for "Supporting Innovative Initiatives in Media"
  25. Khatira Valiyeva – Chairperson of the "Khankendi" Public Union for Supporting Internally Displaced Persons
  26. Saltanat Gojamanli – Chairperson of the "Human Rights and Protection of Legality" Public Union
  27. Novella Jafarova – Chairperson of the "D. Aliyeva Society for the Protection of Women's Rights in Azerbaijan" Public Union
  28. Saadat Bananyarli – Chairperson of the "International Society for Human Rights – Azerbaijan National Section" Public Union
  29. Agil Jamal – Chairperson of the "Common Values" Public Union
  30. Amir Aliyev – Chairperson of the "Center for the Promotion of Human Rights" Public Union
  31. Samad Vakilov – Chairman of the "Authorized Rights Center" Public Union
  32. Elshad Eyvazov – Chairman of the "Impartial Journalists" Public Union
  33. Shalala Hasanova – Chairperson of the "Support for the Development of Public Relations" Public Union
  34. Ayaz Mirzayev – Chairman of the "Azerbaijan Journalists Network" Public Union
  35. Shahla Naghiyeva – Chairperson of the "Unquenchable Torch" Cultural Relations Public Union
  36. Jasarat Huseynzade – Chairman of the "Support for Information and Social Initiatives" Public Union
  37. Vusala Huseynli – Chairperson of the "Reformist Women and Innovations" Public Union
  38. Ahmad Abbasbayli – Chairman of the "Center for Societal Development" Public Union
  39. Aytan Hasanova – Chairperson of the "Support for Azerbaijani Cultural Heritage Crafts and Creative Industries" Public Association
  40. Fuad Huseynzade – Chairman of the "Journalists' Support for Diaspora Activities" Public Association
  41. Anar Khalilov – Chairman of the "Healthy Development and Awareness-Raising" Public Association
  42. Javid Abdullayev – Chairman of the "Yeni Yol" Youth Education Public Association
  43. Turana Orujova – Founder and Chairperson of the "Support for the Advancement of Art" Public Association
  44. Khalid Kazimov – Chairman of the "Regional Human Rights and Media Center" Public Association
  45. Elshad Mammadli – Chairman of the "Civic Education" Public Association
  46. Narmin Karimova – Chairperson of the "Goyarchin” Public Association for Support to Educational Development
  47. Afsaladdin Aghalarov – Chairman of the "Assistance to the Socio-Economic Development of Youth" Public Association
  48. Yadigar Mammadli – Chairperson of the "League of Democratic Journalists of Azerbaijan" Public Association
  49. Tunzala Abdulalimova – Chairperson of the Public Association for Support to Families of Martyrs "For the Sake of the Homeland"
  50. Jeyran Hasanova – Chairperson of the "Support for Mothers of Martyrs" Public Association
  51. Vugar Gadirov – Chairman of the "Youth for Return and Revival" Public Union
  52. Karamat Ismayilov – Chairman of the "Center for Economic and Social Development" Public Union
  53. Fikrat Yusifov – Chairman of the "Economics" International Economic Research Public Union
  54. Ilgar Huseynli – Chairman of the "Social-Strategic Studies and Analytical Research" Public Union
  55. Jamila Isbandiyarova – Chairperson of the "In the Light of Intellect" Public Union for the Promotion of National Values,” the letter reads.

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