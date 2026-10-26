Tajikistan opens 15-story retail and service center in Vahdat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. A new 15-story retail and service center featuring shops and a garment workshop has been commissioned in Vahdat city of Tajikistan on October 24.

The press service of the president of Tajikistan reported this following President Emomali Rahmon’s working visit to the city, during which 16 facilities for various purposes were put into operation.

The facility was built by local entrepreneurs and is designed to provide various services and sell everyday consumer goods. It has created 60 permanent jobs for local residents.

The retail and service center was officially launched remotely as part of events marking the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence.

According to the presidential press service, other industrial and social facilities were also commissioned during Rahmon’s working visit to Vahdat.

The development of retail and service infrastructure is expanding opportunities for business activity and employment in the city.

Tajikistan has been developing its trade and service sectors to expand business opportunities, improve access to consumer goods and create employment. Private-sector investment in commercial infrastructure is one of the ways local entrepreneurs contribute to economic activity in the country’s cities and regions.

The development of retail and service facilities also supports small and medium-sized businesses by providing premises for commercial operations and related services. Such projects can contribute to local employment and expand the range of services available to residents.