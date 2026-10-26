Uzbekistan, Qatar agree to expand trade, investment and humanitarian ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Uzbekistan and Qatar have agreed to expand cooperation in trade, investment, social development, and humanitarian affairs, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Monday during a meeting with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Tashkent.

According to the Uzbek president’s press service, the meeting was held during the Qatari emir’s working visit to Uzbekistan.

The two leaders noted that intensified high-level contacts and consistent efforts to strengthen bilateral ties had elevated relations between Uzbekistan and Qatar to the level of a strategic partnership. They emphasized that closer ties provide a foundation for further strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

During the talks, Mirziyoyev and Sheikh Tamim reviewed progress in implementing agreements reached at previous high-level meetings. They agreed to expand joint projects in trade, economic cooperation, investment, social development, and humanitarian affairs.

The leaders also exchanged views on current global and regional issues.