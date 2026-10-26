Azerbaijan's Garadagh solar plant generates nearly 1.5B kWh since launch

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Since its commissioning and through October 1, 2026, the Garadagh Solar Power Plant (SPP) in Azerbaijan has generated 1 billion 488 million kilowatt-hours of electricity.

This was reported in a statement by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the 230-megawatt Garadagh SPP generated 13.2 million kilowatt-hours of electricity from the time it was commissioned on October 26, 2023, through the end of that year.

In 2024, electricity generation at the plant totaled 490.4 million kWh. In 2025, this figure rose to 534.3 million kWh.

During the first nine months of 2026, the Garadagh Solar Power Plant generated 450.1 million kWh of electricity. Thus, the amount of electricity generated from January through September of this year reached approximately 84.2% of the total for all of 2025.

In total, from the last two months of 2023 through October 1, 2026, the amount of electricity generated at the plant reached 1 billion 488 million kWh.

The Garadagh Solar Power Plant covers an area of 550 hectares. The plant is equipped with 570,000 solar panels.

The Garadagh Solar Power Plant is one of the first large-scale international investment projects implemented in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector. The plant’s commissioning is of great importance in terms of accelerating the country’s transition to “green” energy, increasing the share of renewable energy sources in electricity generation, and reducing emissions in the energy sector.

The foundation for the “Garadagh” solar power plant was laid in 2022, and the plant itself was commissioned on October 26, 2023. The project involved the construction of a solar power plant with a total capacity of 230 MW.

In addition, it is expected that the plant’s annual electricity generation will not only provide the country’s power grid with additional renewable energy capacity but also help reduce dependence on traditional energy sources.

Azerbaijan aims to significantly increase the share of renewable energy sources in electricity generation by 2030. In this context, the Garadagh Solar Power Plant (SPP) is considered one of the country’s key projects for the industrial use of solar energy.