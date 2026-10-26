Tajikistan's Vahdat agricultural output exceeds $184M in Jan-Sept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Agricultural production in Vahdat city, Tajikistan, exceeded 1.69 billion somoni ($184.6 million) from January through September 2026, reaching 108.1% of the planned target.

The press service of the president of Tajikistan reported this following President Emomali Rahmon’s visit to an exhibition of agricultural products, handicrafts and traditional dishes during his working trip to the city.

The city is prioritizing the expansion of cereal cultivation areas, greenhouse farming, livestock breeding, poultry production and fish farming. Other priorities include increasing the cultivation of legumes, industrial crops, potatoes, vegetables and melons, for which Vahdat’s climatic conditions are particularly favorable.

During the visit,Emomali Rahmon viewed an exhibition featuring vegetables, fresh and dried fruits, cereals, legumes, melons and locally produced canned goods, as well as handicrafts and traditional dishes.

According to the presidential press service, the city is placing particular emphasis on expanding cultivated land. Other priorities include breeding livestock, increasing poultry numbers and expanding the area of fish farming ponds.

Favorable climatic conditions, fertile land and the experience of local farmers support agricultural development in Vahdat. According to the president, the city is playing an increasingly important role in supplying food to the population, including residents of Dushanbe, and contributing to the country’s economic development.