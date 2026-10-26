Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan strengthen cultural ties, center director says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are strengthening cultural and scientific cooperation, building on their centuries-old shared historical, intellectual, and spiritual heritage, said Firdavs Abdukhalikov, director of the Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Speaking at the presentation of the Center for Islamic Civilization and an international scientific conference in Baku, Abdukhalikov emphasized the historical ties between the two nations, which date back to the pre-Islamic era and were further developed through Islamic science, astronomy, and literature. He noted that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who visited the Center, spoke highly of this initiative.

According to Abdukhalikov, these values reflect the common principles that unite the Uzbek and Azerbaijani peoples. He also drew attention to the ancient roots of bilateral ties, noting that the ethical principles associated with the “Avesta” and the Zoroastrian heritage – “Good thoughts, good words, good deeds” – continue to inspire people today. Recalling his visit to the famous “Ateshgah” temple complex in Baku, Abdukhalikov noted that this historic landmark allowed him to once again experience the shared spiritual and cultural roots of the two peoples.

“In the centuries that followed, Islamic civilization further enriched these ties,” he said, emphasizing that over the centuries, scholars had exchanged knowledge, manuscripts, and ideas.

As an example, Abdukhalikov cited the interaction between Ibn Sina and his Azerbaijani student Bahmanyar, who continued his teacher’s scholarly tradition.

According to him, a manuscript copy of Bahmanyar’s work “Al-Tahsil” is preserved in Tashkent.

Abdukhalikov also noted the scholarly ties between the school of Nasir al-Din al-Tusi in Maragheh and Ulugh Beg’s scientific center in Samarkand. The astronomical traditions that took shape in Maragheh were further developed in Samarkand thanks to new observations, calculations, and the compilation of star catalogs.

Another example of the intellectual ties between the two peoples, he said, is their literary heritage. Nizami Ganjavi’s “Khamsa” inspired the Uzbek poet Alisher Navoi to create his own “Khamsa” in the Turkic language, and Navoi’s works, in turn, influenced the Azerbaijani poet Kishvari. Abdukhalikov noted that a manuscript is preserved in Tashkent that brings together the works of Navoi and the Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli under a single cover. According to him, this is a vivid example of the literary ties between the two cultures.

He also highlighted the historic “Bukhara” caravanserai in Baku, which bears witness to the long-standing ties between the two peoples.

Another striking example, according to Abdukhalikov, was the friendship between the Azerbaijani patron of the arts Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev and the Emir of Bukhara, Sayyid Abd al-Ahad Khan. Both contributed financially to the construction of the Juma Mosque in St. Petersburg, and the emir’s son, Sayyid Alim Khan, continued to support this project.

“The generosity of Bukhara and Baku came together under one dome in St. Petersburg,” said Abdukhalikov, emphasizing the enduring significance of their philanthropic efforts.

He added that the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan houses gifts presented to Taghiyev by the Emir of Bukhara. These items also bear witness to their friendship.

According to Abdukhalikov, joint research by museums and academic institutions in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan could help uncover new historical documents and artifacts, as well as present the shared heritage of the two nations to a wider audience.

Speaking about the current state of bilateral relations, he noted that the historical closeness between the two countries continues to strengthen thanks to mutual trust and practical initiatives by Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

As an example, Abdukhalikov cited the joint opening by the two leaders of the Mirza Ulugh Beg School in the Azerbaijani city of Fuzuli. According to him, the fact that the school bears Ulugh Beg’s name, while the city itself is named after the outstanding poet Fuzuli, holds special symbolic significance.

“This is how history meets the present,” Abdukhalikov noted, adding that the legacy of outstanding historical figures can inspire the younger generation to pursue knowledge and achieve scientific success.

He emphasized that preserving and jointly studying their shared historical heritage creates a solid foundation for further expanding cultural, educational, and scientific cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.