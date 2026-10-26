Kazakhstan-Tajikistan trade turnover tops $1B, rises 34% in Jan-Aug

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan exceeded $1 billion in the period from January through August 2026, increasing by 34% year-on-year, Kazakh Ambassador to Tajikistan Valikhan Turekhanov said.

According to the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tajikistan, he made the remarks during an official reception in Dushanbe marking Kazakhstan's national holiday, Republic Day.

In his welcoming address, Turekhanov highlighted the historical significance of Republic Day, saying it symbolizes the centuries-old traditions of Kazakh statehood, the people's aspiration for independence, and national unity.

The ambassador also outlined Kazakhstan's achievements since independence, including sustained socioeconomic development, a stronger international standing, and large-scale reforms aimed at further modernizing the country.

He emphasized Kazakhstan's active foreign policy, which is based on mutual respect, constructive dialogue, and international cooperation. He also highlighted the country's role in promoting regional stability, advancing nuclear disarmament initiatives, developing transport and logistics corridors, and strengthening connectivity across Eurasia.

Turekhanov noted that Central Asia remains a foreign policy priority for Kazakhstan, with particular importance attached to further developing friendly relations, good-neighborliness, and strategic partnership with Tajikistan.

He said that, thanks to the political will and continued attention of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, bilateral cooperation had reached a new level and continued to develop through concrete practical initiatives.

The ambassador also noted that Kazakhstan remains one of the significant investors in Tajikistan's economy.