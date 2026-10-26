Azerbaijan, Netherlands working on four bilateral agreements - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijan and the Netherlands are currently working on four agreements, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen on Monday, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Bayramov noted that mutual investment has shown strong performance, adding that more than 150 Dutch companies are registered in Azerbaijan.

“Political dialogue between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands has developed in recent years. Consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries were held in July this year,” he said.

The minister added that next year would be significant for Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations.

“The 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries will be marked, and preparing a roadmap for 2026–2028 covering all areas of cooperation is an important step ahead of this milestone,” Bayramov added.