Iran approves funding for railway linking Turkmenistan and Türkiye

Photo: Information portal of the First Vice President of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Iran's Economic Council has decided to finance the construction of a railway line connecting Turkmenistan and Türkiye.

According to the information portal of Iran’s First Vice President, this was discussed during the meeting of the Economic Council on Monday chaired by First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

During the meeting, the council approved financing for the construction of the double-track electrified Khavaran–Tabriz–Marand–Cheshmeh Soraya railway line.

The project is expected to strengthen Iran’s transit position and create opportunities for the development of regional economic cooperation.

The Khavaran–Tabriz–Marand–Cheshmeh Soraya railway line is 324 kilometers long, and feasibility studies for its construction have been conducted. Freight trains on the route are expected to travel at speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour, while passenger trains will be able to reach 160 kilometers per hour.

Iranian officials estimate that $1.8 billion will be required for the initial phase of the project.

Iran plans to use the railway corridor to transport 15 million to 20 million tons of cargo annually between East and West, connecting China and Europe in both directions.