Azerbaijan prepares master plans for 68 of 79 cities - state committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Master plans for 68 out of 79 cities have been prepared or updated in Azerbaijan, and a development framework covering the next 20 years has been established for these cities, head of the department for project management in the liberated territories at the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Ramil Jahangirov, said during a press conference regarding the AIREX 2026 international real estate and investment exhibition in Baku on Monday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the key priorities in the field of urban planning include strategic planning, the creation of modern infrastructure, ensuring sustainable development, and fostering a favorable environment for investment.

"Investors are not merely investing in individual buildings; they are investing in the future of cities and their development potential. Therefore, a clear planning framework and modern infrastructure play a crucial role in the development of the real estate market," Jahangirov remarked.

According to him, the preparation of master plans for the remaining cities is also underway. The application of international best practices and modern urban planning trends is of particular importance in this process.

Jahangirov pointed out that the master plan for the development of Baku city up to 2040 was approved a few days ago. The document aims for a polycentric, interconnected, and balanced development of the capital.

He mentioned that the master plan envisions the creation of new urban centers, the improvement of transport and utility infrastructure, and the transformation of former industrial areas.

The department head emphasized that the restoration and reconstruction of the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions also constitute a key focus of urban planning policy.

"Our goal here is not merely to restore settlements, but to establish new cities and economic hubs based on modern infrastructure and principles of sustainable development," he said.

According to Jahangirov, work is currently underway to develop master plans for 12 cities in the liberated territories. Meanwhile, spatial planning for over 100 villages and settlements has already been completed.

He added that the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture in Azerbaijan, as well as the hosting of the UN World Urban Forum in Baku in May, serve as an indication of the importance placed on this field in the country.