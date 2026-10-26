Dutch FM calls Azerbaijan important regional partner for Netherlands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijan is an important partner in this region for the Netherlands, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Tom Berendsen, said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Berendsen pointed out that precisely for this reason, the Netherlands is very keen to strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"Today, we agreed on a roadmap that reinforces our shared intention to deepen and expand our cooperation in the political, economic, educational, and social spheres. This roadmap is an investment in peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus and beyond. The Netherlands looks forward to strengthening its relations with Azerbaijan," he added.