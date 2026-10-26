Tajikistan opens three production facilities in Vahdat, creating 130 jobs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. New enterprises producing glass, garments and sausage products were commissioned in Vahdat city, Tajikistan, on October 24, creating more than 130 permanent jobs.

The press service of the president of Tajikistan reported this following President Emomali Rahmon’s working visit to the city, during which 16 facilities for various purposes were put into operation.

Emomali Rahmon remotely launched operations at Khushruz LLC’s glass manufacturing facility in Zarnisor village. The facility has created 30 jobs.

A garment manufacturing facility operated by Khushruz LLC and a sausage production plant operated by Bakhromi Purfaiz LLC were also opened in the same village. The two facilities have created around 100 permanent jobs.

According to the presidential press service, more than 130 industrial enterprises currently operate in Vahdat, with their combined annual output totaling around 1.17 billion somoni ($127 million).

The launch of the new facilities is aimed at expanding industrial production and creating additional employment opportunities in the city.

Tajikistan has been working to expand its industrial sector by establishing new production facilities, modernizing existing enterprises and increasing domestic manufacturing capacity. The development of industrial production is aimed at diversifying the national economy, creating jobs and reducing reliance on imported goods.

The country continues to promote private-sector investment and the development of manufacturing across its regions. The opening of new enterprises is expected to support local economic activity, expand employment opportunities and increase the availability of domestically produced goods.