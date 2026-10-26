Iran sees talks with Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan as step toward regional security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The visit to Iran by the head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization, the Saudi Arabian Minister of Defense, and the Commander of the Pakistan Army could mark the beginning of efforts to establish intra-regional security.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this was stated by the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Esmaeil Baghaei at a press conference held on Monday (October 26) in Tehran.

“The initiative for a visit by officials from the three countries to Tehran was first proposed during a visit to Tehran by Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir. Iran supported this initiative, and the first meeting will take place today,” he noted.

Baghaei stated that Iran considers it important for countries in the region to consider mechanisms for regional security based on their own interests.

According to Baghaei, holding this meeting could mark the beginning of establishing security in the region. Iran has been insisting on this issue for several decades and wants regional security to be implemented in a manner determined by the countries of the region.

“The events of the past two years, particularly over the last eight months, can help ensure security by strengthening cooperation and trust among the countries of the region. Officials from the three countries will meet with the President of Iran and a representative of Iran’s Guardian Council. Discussions on a number of issues will take place during the meetings. In particular, there will be an exchange of views on the most important topics — the situations in Palestine and Lebanon,” he said.

The latest round of tensions in relations between the U.S. and Iran began on July 8. On that day, the U.S. military launched a series of strikes against Iranian territory for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, stating that this was a response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking U.S. facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman. As a result of the conflict, maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz came to a standstill.