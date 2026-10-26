  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev receives representative of UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan News 26 October 2026 13:49 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev receives representative of UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (VIDEO)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
Editor Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. On October 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Alexander Zuev, Acting Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT).

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the effective partnership established between Azerbaijan and various UN bodies and exchanged views on issues related to Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism.

Azerbaijan’s contributions to the global fight against terrorism were highly appreciated.

The sides also emphasized that the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, scheduled to take place in Baku, would provide a valuable opportunity to discuss pressing global issues, noting that the event’s international prestige continued to grow year by year.

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more