Hovsan beach cleaned as part of Yelo Bank’s “Bright Shores” campaign (PHOTO)

Coastlines are not only places for recreation but also a natural barrier that protects the marine ecosystem. Plastic and other waste discarded on land eventually ends up in the sea and harms wildlife, so keeping beaches clean is one of the simplest and most effective steps in protecting the environment. With this goal in mind, the next location of Yelo Bank’s annual “Bright Shores” campaign was the coastline of the Hovsan settlement.

Dozens of Yelo employees took part in the campaign, which was organized on a voluntary basis. Nearly 1 tonne of waste was collected from the beach during the cleanup. The collected waste was sorted by type and handed over to a relevant organization to be sent for recycling.

The “Bright Shores” campaign also gives employees a chance to come together outside the work environment and contribute to a socially useful cause. Yelo Bank plans to continue this initiative in the future, expand to new areas, and increase the number of environmental projects.

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Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!