Hikmet Hajiyev says AI, social media hinder efforts to uncover the truth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Artificial intelligence (AI) and social media obstruct efforts to uncover the truth, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said during a special session of the Baku Platform for Cultural and Media Dialogue, themed "The language of peace and combating disinformation" on Monday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The Presidential Assistant pointed out that while disinformation and misinformation are not new phenomena, they are increasingly becoming part of hybrid strategies. According to him, this issue should be addressed within the framework of fundamental principles.

"When the rules of international law were established, the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states referred to physical intervention. Today, however, it is possible to interfere in a country's internal affairs without any physical intervention. Therefore, this principle needs to be revisited," Hajiyev remarked.

He emphasized that a system has been established to counter disinformation directed against Azerbaijan.

"We appealed to an international court regarding reports recently disseminated by CNN against our country," the Presidential Assistant noted.

Hajiyev also noted that AI plays a role in disinformation. He added that the misuse of media, or the inaccurate presentation of information to the global community, could negatively impact the peace process in the South Caucasus.