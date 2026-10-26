Azerbaijani FM, OIC chief discuss preparations for 2027 Baku summit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. On October 26, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), who is visiting Azerbaijan, to discuss preparations for the OIC summit scheduled to take place in Baku in 2027.

This was reported in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov once again congratulated Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on his election as OIC Secretary-General and wished him success in his future endeavors. The important role of the OIC in strengthening solidarity across the Muslim world, expanding cooperation among member states, and addressing common challenges was emphasized.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OIC. Appreciation was expressed for the organization's longstanding support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and the importance of this support in upholding the norms and principles of international law was underscored.

The parties exchanged views on the priorities identified under Azerbaijan's OIC chairmanship next year; strengthening political and economic cooperation among member states; and expanding collaboration in humanitarian affairs, climate change, youth, media, and other areas. They also discussed intensifying joint efforts to address issues of concern to the Muslim world.

The importance of implementing reforms to strengthen the OIC’s institutional capacity, enhance the effectiveness of its activities, and ensure a more flexible response to contemporary challenges was emphasized. The need to strengthen coordination and cooperation among member states in this regard was also highlighted.

The meeting also addressed humanitarian assistance initiatives implemented through the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA), as well as opportunities to expand humanitarian cooperation within the OIC framework. The importance of delivering humanitarian aid to vulnerable populations and undertaking joint efforts to address humanitarian challenges in Muslim countries was underscored.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also briefed Secretary-General of OIC on ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in the region during the post-conflict period. The parties additionally discussed the regional landmine threat and measures to address it.

The parties also exchanged views on other regional issues of mutual interest.