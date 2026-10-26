Baku hosted reception in honor of Austria's National Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The Austrian Embassy in Azerbaijan hosted an official reception in Baku to mark the country’s National Day, Trend’s correspondent reports.

The event featured remarks by Etienne Berchtold, the Austrian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, and Nargiz Gurbanova, the Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Berchtold stated that Austria intends to expand the presence of its companies in Azerbaijan and develop bilateral cooperation.

According to him, relations between the two countries are based on trust, partnership, and shared values.

“Starting this year, we are purchasing gas from Azerbaijan. This is an important contribution to the energy security of Austria and Europe,” the ambassador noted.

He also highlighted the prospects for cooperation within the framework of the Middle Corridor and the opportunities for Austrian companies to participate in the development of railway infrastructure and the implementation of technologies.

According to Berchtold, approximately 2,000 Austrian citizens visited Azerbaijan in the first half of this year.

In turn, Gurbanova stated that Azerbaijan and Austria will hold the next round of inter-ministerial political consultations in Baku in November.

The parties will discuss the bilateral agenda and prospects for further cooperation.

She also noted that Azerbaijan has begun supplying natural gas to Austria. Thus, the number of European Union member states receiving Azerbaijani gas has reached ten.

According to Gurbanova, Austria’s expertise in industry and high technology, combined with Azerbaijan’s transportation and logistics capabilities, create opportunities for expanding economic cooperation.