Azerbaijan, Austria to hold political consultations in Baku in November

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijan and Austria will discuss prospects for cooperation during political consultations in Baku in November, the Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Nargiz Gurbanova, said at an event marking Austria’s National Day, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to her, Azerbaijan has begun supplying natural gas to Austria.

“Thus, the number of European Union member states receiving Azerbaijani gas has reached ten.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Austria are based on mutual respect and trust.

Political dialogue between the countries takes place on a regular basis. In November of this year, the next round of inter-ministerial political consultations will be held in Baku, during which the parties will discuss issues on the bilateral agenda and prospects for further cooperation,” she said.

Gurbanova also pointed to opportunities for expanding economic cooperation.

According to her, Austria’s expertise in industry, high technology, and infrastructure, combined with Azerbaijan’s transportation and logistics capabilities and economic potential, create opportunities for the development of the partnership.

“Cultural ties are an important component of bilateral relations, and Austria is among the countries most frequently chosen by Azerbaijani students for higher education abroad,” she said.

Furthermore, Gurbanova expressed confidence that the effective use of existing cooperation potential will contribute to the development of Azerbaijani-Austrian relations and the strengthening of friendly ties between the peoples of the two countries.