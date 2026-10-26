Austria seeks to expand its companies' presence in Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Austria intends to expand the presence of its companies in Azerbaijan and develop bilateral cooperation, Austrian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Etienne Berchtold said at an event marking Austria’s National Day today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Berchtold, relations between the two countries are built on trust, partnership, and shared values.

"Our two countries maintain very close ties, founded on trust, partnership, and shared values. Austrian companies make a significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations. As of this year, we are purchasing gas from Azerbaijan. This represents an important contribution to the energy security of both Austria and Europe," Berchtold said.

He also highlighted the significance of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

"Energy is a vital component and a cornerstone of the EU’s partnership with Azerbaijan. However, our cooperation isn’t limited to this sphere alone," the ambassador said.

Addressing the issue of transport connectivity, Berchtold mentioned the Middle Corridor and the potential for Austrian companies to participate in infrastructure development.

"Our companies, including those from Austria, have much to offer in the fields of railways and other technologies," the ambassador said.

He noted that direct flights operated by AZAL are highly beneficial in this regard. According to the ambassador, approximately 2,000 Austrian citizens visited Azerbaijan in the first half of this year.

"Our goal is to further strengthen the partnership, expand the presence of Austrian companies, and foster high-level contacts," he added.