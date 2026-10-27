Uzbekneftegaz, Turkmennebit discuss long-term petroleum, LPG supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Uzbekistan’s state-owned oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz and Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit are exploring opportunities to expand energy cooperation, including long-term supplies of petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) during a meeting on October 21-23, the company said.

The issues were discussed during a bilateral meeting between an Uzbekneftegaz delegation and Guvanch Agajanov, Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and head of the state-owned concern Turkmennebit, on the sidelines of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – OGT 2026” in Ashgabat.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, the meeting focused on promising areas of cooperation in the oil and gas sector, as well as opportunities to strengthen ties between the two countries’ industry specialists.

Particular attention was given to the possibility of arranging long-term deliveries of petroleum products and LPG to meet Uzbekistan’s domestic needs. Such supplies could provide an additional avenue for bilateral energy cooperation, although the companies did not announce specific volumes, prices, or delivery schedules.

In addition, the sides discussed ways to broaden cooperation and develop professional contacts between their respective oil and gas industries. They expressed their readiness to continue dialogue on the issues raised during the meeting.

Uzbekneftegaz is Uzbekistan’s state-owned oil and gas company, operating across the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration, production, processing, transportation and the sale of natural gas and petroleum products.

Turkmennebit is Turkmenistan’s state-owned, vertically integrated oil company responsible for developing oil and gas fields, producing and processing hydrocarbons, and supplying petroleum products and liquefied gas to domestic and international markets.