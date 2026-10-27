Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council to hold first meeting soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council is expected to take place in the near future, Deputy Head of the German Diplomatic Mission in Azerbaijan, Therese Lünnemann, said during the German-Azerbaijani Business Forum in Baku on Tuesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to Lünnemann, Germany and Azerbaijan are developing their bilateral relations, including in the sphere of economic cooperation.

"An important milestone in the development of bilateral relations was the visit of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to Berlin in July. During the visit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the President of Azerbaijan signed a joint declaration on a strategic agenda for their bilateral partnership.

This served as a confirmation of both countries' commitment to expanding cooperation, including in the economic sphere," she remarked.

She also mentioned the signing of a declaration on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council and expressed hope that its first meeting would be held soon.

Lünnemann emphasized that while political agreements are important, practical engagement is essential for achieving concrete results. According to her, the business forum brings together representatives from German and Azerbaijani companies interested in exploring opportunities for cooperation.

She specifically highlighted the prospects for collaboration in the food processing and packaging sector.