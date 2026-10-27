Uzbekistan, Qatar seek to expand trade and investment cooperation

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Uzbekistan and Qatar are seeking to expand trade and investment cooperation across industry, energy, agriculture, transport and mining, the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said, following the Uzbek delegation's visit to Qatar, led by Minister Laziz Kudratov on October 25-27.

During the visit, the delegation participated in the World Investment Forum 2026 and a meeting of the Uzbekistan-Qatar Intergovernmental Commission.

The delegation also held talks with Qatari government officials and representatives of leading companies to explore opportunities for joint projects and strengthen bilateral economic ties.

Particular attention was given to attracting Qatari investment to projects in New Tashkent, expanding industrial cooperation, developing transport corridors and upgrading infrastructure through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Additionally, the discussions covered potential financing mechanisms for investment projects, support for women- and youth-led entrepreneurship, and closer cooperation with international financial institutions.

Following the meetings, the parties agreed on further steps to develop investment proposals, strengthen business ties and advance the implementation of previously reached agreements.

The discussions form part of Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to attract foreign capital, diversify its economic partnerships and mobilize investment for infrastructure and industrial development.

On October 26, a meeting took place between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Tashkent, during which the leaders agreed to expand cooperation in trade, investment, social development and humanitarian affairs.

According to the Uzbek president’s press service, the two leaders reviewed progress in implementing agreements reached at previous high-level meetings and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, which they described as a strategic partnership. They also exchanged views on current global and regional issues.