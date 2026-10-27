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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 27

Iran News 27 October 2026 09:33 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 27
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Economics Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 27.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 28 currencies went up, while 18 currencies fell compared to October 26.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,860,479 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,079,863 rials. On October 26, the euro was priced at 2,079,887 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 27

Rial on October 26

1 US dollar

USD

1,860,479

1,856,765

1 British pound

GBP

2,483,211

2,483,276

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,248,262

2,250,473

1 Swedish króna

SEK

186,867

186,977

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

199,669

199,031

1 Danish krone

DKK

278,264

278,320

1 Indian rupee

INR

19,554

19,556

1 UAE Dirham

AED

506,597

505,586

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,987,839

5,991,555

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

672,268

670,907

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,180,718

1,183,526

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

237,148

236,766

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,834,739

4,825,888

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,326,222

1,325,498

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1,056,898

1,058,354

1 South African rand

ZAR

111,783

111,959

1 Turkish lira

TRY

37,386

37,351

1 Russian ruble

RUB

23,114

23,054

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

511,121

510,100

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

122,770

122,933

1 Syrian pound

SYP

15,247

15,219

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,305,696

1,305,512

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

496,128

495,137

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,948,082

4,938,205

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,452,369

1,452,637

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,502,840

1,501,240

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

56,031

55,910

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

886

884

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,221,540

1,221,683

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

290,180

289,756

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

278,909

278,357

100 Thai baht

THB

5,504,805

5,510,386

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

455,421

454,446

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,402,342

1,402,505

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,624,089

2,618,850

1 euro

EUR

2,079,863

2,079,887

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

412,434

411,330

1 Georgian lari

GEL

717,266

715,339

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

102,481

103,014

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

28,852

28,572

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

631,099

633,860

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,094,397

1,091,280

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,910,275

2,919,199

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

201,773

201,566

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

530,542

529,816

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,106

2,100

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,079,863 rials and $1 costs 1,860,479 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,71-2,74 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,03 -3,06 million rials.

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