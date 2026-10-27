Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 27.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 28 currencies went up, while 18 currencies fell compared to October 26.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,860,479 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,079,863 rials. On October 26, the euro was priced at 2,079,887 rials.

Currency Rial on October 27 Rial on October 26 1 US dollar USD 1,860,479 1,856,765 1 British pound GBP 2,483,211 2,483,276 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,248,262 2,250,473 1 Swedish króna SEK 186,867 186,977 1 Norwegian krone NOK 199,669 199,031 1 Danish krone DKK 278,264 278,320 1 Indian rupee INR 19,554 19,556 1 UAE Dirham AED 506,597 505,586 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,987,839 5,991,555 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 672,268 670,907 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,180,718 1,183,526 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 237,148 236,766 1 Omani rial OMR 4,834,739 4,825,888 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,326,222 1,325,498 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,056,898 1,058,354 1 South African rand ZAR 111,783 111,959 1 Turkish lira TRY 37,386 37,351 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,114 23,054 1 Qatari riyal QAR 511,121 510,100 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 122,770 122,933 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,247 15,219 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,305,696 1,305,512 1 Saudi riyal SAR 496,128 495,137 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,948,082 4,938,205 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,452,369 1,452,637 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,502,840 1,501,240 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 56,031 55,910 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 886 884 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,221,540 1,221,683 1 Libyan dinar LYD 290,180 289,756 1 Chinese yuan CNY 278,909 278,357 100 Thai baht THB 5,504,805 5,510,386 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 455,421 454,446 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,402,342 1,402,505 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,624,089 2,618,850 1 euro EUR 2,079,863 2,079,887 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 412,434 411,330 1 Georgian lari GEL 717,266 715,339 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 102,481 103,014 1 Afghan afghani AFN 28,852 28,572 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 631,099 633,860 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,094,397 1,091,280 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,910,275 2,919,199 1 Tajik somoni TJS 201,773 201,566 1 Turkmen manat TMT 530,542 529,816 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,106 2,100

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,079,863 rials and $1 costs 1,860,479 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,71-2,74 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,03 -3,06 million rials.