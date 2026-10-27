Session on digital skills for journalists underway in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. An educational session for journalists, titled "Digital competencies for media," is being held in Baku by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The meeting, held under the theme "Digital skills: today’s results, tomorrow’s opportunities", covers initiatives aimed at enhancing human capital in the ICT sector, developing digital competencies, and improving digital knowledge and skills within government institutions.

Rashad Bayramov, an advisor to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, is speaking at the event. Representatives from the relevant department of IDDA are also delivering presentations during the session.

The meeting also includes a presentation on the results achieved in the development of digital skills, as well as the goals set for the future.

Will be updated