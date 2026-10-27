President Ilham Aliyev speaks at Dialogue Forum about Azerbaijan’s liberation of its territories

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. President Ilham Aliyev spoke about Azerbaijan’s liberation of its territories during his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

Noting that Azerbaijan had liberated its territories that had remained under occupation for years in accordance with the UN Charter and the right to self-defense, the head of state said: “We restored our dignity and international law, and we solely implemented United Nations Security Council resolutions, which were adopted in 1993.”