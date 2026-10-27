Azerbaijan trains state officials to improve digital literacy, IDDA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) of Azerbaijan carries out work aimed at increasing the digital literacy of the heads of state entities, the head of the Digital Competencies Development Department at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Vusala Gurbanova, said during the event on "Digital skills: today's results, tomorrow's opportunities" held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to her, for the effective implementation of digital transformation within government institutions, it’s essential not only to establish the necessary technical capabilities but also to ensure that the leaders involved in decision-making processes acquire the relevant knowledge and skills.

Gurbanova noted that efforts are underway to enhance the digital literacy of various officials within central executive bodies, ranging from heads of divisions, sectors, and departments to deputy ministers.

"Those in leadership positions must also possess digital literacy so that they can more easily implement digital transformation within their respective institutions. Otherwise, managing this process will prove difficult for them," she remarked.

According to the department head, leaders need to be sufficiently knowledgeable regarding the use of artificial intelligence, information security, the protection of personal data, and the application of modern technologies. Without this, they may struggle to communicate effectively with staff on these matters or to manage digital changes.

She emphasized that it is of particular importance for those leading digital transformation to possess at least a foundational understanding of modern technologies, artificial intelligence tools, and global technological trends, as this is essential for making sound decisions.

"Those responsible for making strategic decisions must understand how technologies function, the scenarios in which artificial intelligence tools can be applied, and how to ensure information security and the protection of personal data. They need to have a minimum level of knowledge in this area to make the right decisions and effectively manage digital transformation," Gurbanova explained.

She added that, within the scope of developing digital skills, leadership personnel in state entities are considered a specific target group, and particular attention is being paid to enhancing their digital literacy.

According to her, enhancing the digital literacy of leadership not only facilitates the implementation of new technologies within government institutions but also creates conditions for a more efficient digital transformation process and the making of sound management decisions.