Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss aviation security requirements for direct flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Kazakhstan’s Aviation Administration and representatives of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), led by Executive Director for Aviation and International Policy Eric Yatar, discussed aviation security cooperation and the requirements for launching direct flights between Kazakhstan and the United States, according to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport.

The meeting was held in Astana as part of the 2026 ICAO Aviation Security Week.

One of the main topics was the aviation security requirements that a Kazakh airline must meet before beginning flights to the United States. The parties discussed Air Astana’s aviation security program and cooperation with the TSA.

The U.S. side outlined the main stages of the process, including reviewing the airline’s aviation security program, checking whether passenger data systems are compatible with the TSA’s Secure Flight system, and conducting an aviation security assessment at the airport before flights begin. The process also involves coordination with the U.S. Department of Transportation and compliance with relevant Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) procedures.

The parties also discussed the results of a preliminary airport assessment and the TSA’s recommendations. They emphasized the importance of timely information exchange and coordination between experts.

Kazakhstan expressed interest in studying the U.S. national aviation security system, including its legislation, regulatory documents, and TSA practices, to improve national requirements and strengthen oversight in this area.

TSA representatives said they were ready to provide a structured overview of the U.S. aviation security regulatory framework. They also noted that specific questions could be addressed through the agency’s regional representatives and relevant units.

The meeting also covered cooperation in air cargo security and supply chains. The parties noted that exchanging experience and maintaining expert-level contacts could help strengthen civil aviation security.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with their existing cooperation, including working visits by TSA specialists to Kazakhstan and the participation of Kazakh representatives in relevant events in the United States.

The U.S. delegation thanked the Kazakh side for organizing ICAO Aviation Security Week and for the bilateral discussions.

The parties expressed their readiness to continue cooperating on the completion of the necessary security procedures, the exchange of best practices, and efforts to establish direct air services between Kazakhstan and the United States.