Azerbaijan aims to raise digital literacy to 70% by 2030 - agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The goal is to raise the digital literacy of the population in Azerbaijan to 70% by 2030, the Head of the Digital Competencies Development Department at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Vusala Gurbanova, said at the event on "Digital skills: today's results, tomorrow's opportunities" held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to her, improving the country's digital development indicators in international rankings is one of the key priorities. The formation of a digital society and the development of a digital economy help strengthen Azerbaijan's position in international rankings.

Gurbanova remarked that this year, Azerbaijan improved its standing in the Global Innovation Index, rising from 94th to 85th place, an advancement of 9 positions among 139 countries.

"Our main goal is to strengthen our position in international rankings by creating a digital society and developing our digital economy," she emphasized.

The department head noted that the intensification of efforts in this area in recent years has contributed to Azerbaijan's progress in international rankings. She expressed hope that the country's position in the Global Innovation Index would continue to improve next year.

According to Gurbanova, Azerbaijan ranks 74th out of 193 countries in the E-Government Development Index. Expanding digital services and enhancing the digital skills of the population are of great importance for improving these indicators.

Touching upon the current level of digital literacy in the country, he also noted that, according to an assessment conducted by IDDA from 2023 through 2024, the digital literacy level of the population stood at 25%. The assessment covered various groups, ranging from households to schoolchildren, university students, teachers, and other segments of the population. The analysis was conducted with the participation of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

"We aim to increase the digital literacy of the population to 70% by 2030," Gurbanova explained.

She emphasized that achieving this goal requires expanding initiatives for the development of digital skills, increasing access to modern technologies for various population groups, and integrating digital knowledge into daily life.

According to the department head, enhancing digital literacy is significant not only for developing the ability to use technology but also for expanding the digital economy and strengthening the country's international competitiveness.