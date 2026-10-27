Azerbaijan, China explore renewable energy and storage cooperation (PHOTO)

Photo: State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijani and Chinese companies in the fields of renewable energy and energy storage systems have been discussed.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy.

According to the information, Deputy Director of AREA, Fagan Abdurahmanov, and Senior Advisor at the Agency, Habil Abdullayev, participated in the "Connectivity Investment Conference on Energy Storage," held in Beijing, China, from October 20 through October 22.

During the conference, discussions covered the economic efficiency of energy storage systems, investment opportunities, financing models, as well as relevant policies and regulatory mechanisms. The event featured presentations on the development and deployment of energy storage technologies, involving representatives from Chinese companies and various other countries.

During the "Developing Markets – Part 2" session held on October 22, Abdurahmanov delivered a presentation titled "Development of renewable energy and BESS in Azerbaijan."

The presentation covered the development of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan, prospects for integrating Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) into the country's energy system, and opportunities for cooperation with international financial institutions in this sector. Following the presentation, participants' questions were addressed during a panel discussion.