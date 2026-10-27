Swiss Bühler aims to strengthen its position in Azerbaijan's food industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The Swiss company Bühler intends to strengthen its position in the Azerbaijani market, with a particular focus on food security, the development of local production, and reducing dependence on imports, Tolga Çeltekligil, Head of Sub-region South West Asia and East Africa at Bühler Group, said during the German-Azerbaijani Business Forum in Baku on Tuesday, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the company is interested in participating in the implementation of Azerbaijan’s national strategies, particularly in the areas of food security and the development of the processing industry.

Çeltekligil noted that one area of cooperation is the development of grain storage facilities and infrastructure serving the Middle Corridor, including the ports of Alat and Baku, as well as the Baku Grain Terminal.

He also emphasized the importance of reducing food imports and increasing local production. According to the company representative, developing local production will expand opportunities for Azerbaijani producers and diversify the country’s industry.

Furthermore, Çeltekligil noted that Bühler supplies equipment to various sectors of the food industry, including grain processing, pasta production, breakfast cereals, plant-based products, and pet food.