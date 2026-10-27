Azerbaijani delegation meets with Kenya's Mombasa governor (PHOTO)

Photo: Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Kenya

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The governor of Mombasa County, a tourist hub with a rich history in Kenya, Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir, received an Azerbaijani delegation.

This was announced by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kenya following the Azerbaijani delegation's visit to the country.

The delegation attended the opening of the renovated Swahili Cultural Library at the Fort Jesus World Heritage Site in Mombasa, which was funded by the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA), and the launch of the first Swahili-language edition of the IRS-Urithi journal.

During the meeting, the governor highly valued the expanding cooperation between Mombasa County, which he leads, and Azerbaijan. He emphasized that these ties are a logical continuation of the dynamically developing relations between Kenya and Azerbaijan.

Nassir expressed his gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for its support in renovating the Swahili Cultural Library at the "Fort Jesus" museum complex, a site of special significance for both Mombasa County and Kenya. He also spoke highly of the publication of the first Swahili-language issue of “IRS” magazine.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, thanked the Kenyan partners, including the Governor’s office, for their support in implementing these projects. He underscored that such cultural initiatives strengthen friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Musa Marjanli, Editor-in-Chief of the international magazine “IRS” and Director of the Cultural Heritage Research Center at Baku State University, spoke about the importance of cooperation in the field of education. He noted that the enrollment of two students from Mombasa in higher education institutions in Azerbaijan this year, under the "Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant" program, contributes to this cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Governor wished Sultan Hajiyev, who is preparing to conclude his diplomatic mission in Kenya, success in his future endeavors.