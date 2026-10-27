Volume of electricity generated at Yeni Yashma Wind Power Park disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. A total of 478.6 million kWh of electricity has been generated at the Yeni Yashma Wind Power Park since it was commissioned up to October 1 of this year.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

The Yeni Yashma Wind Power Park was commissioned in the Khizi district on October 11, 2018.

The wind farm has an installed capacity of 50 MW and consists of 20 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 2.5 MW.

"Wind power is an environmentally friendly source of green energy. Wind energy does not pollute the environment and is of great importance in terms of conserving natural resources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and preventing climate change," the statement said.

Currently, Azerbaijan’s technical potential for renewable energy sources is estimated at 135 GW onshore and 157 GW offshore. The country’s economic potential stands at 27 GW, of which 3 GW is attributable to wind energy and 23 GW to solar energy. The potential of bioenergy is estimated at 380 MW, while the potential of mountain rivers is estimated at 520 MW.

Following the commissioning of the Gobustan Solar Power Plant, the total installed capacity of renewable energy facilities in Azerbaijan reached 2,170 MW, while their number increased to 85. Of these, 65 are hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 1,443.5 MW. The country also has six wind power plants with a capacity of 306.5 MW, 10 solar power plants with a capacity of 378.2 MW, three hybrid power plants with a capacity of 7.3 MW, and one biomass power plant with a capacity of 37 MW.

Thus, renewable energy sources account for approximately 21.5% of Azerbaijan’s total installed power generation capacity. The country plans to implement renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of approximately 1.5 GW by the end of 2027.

According to the State Statistics Committee, Azerbaijan’s hydropower plants generated 2.499 billion kWh of electricity in January–August 2026. This was 242 million kWh, or 10.7%, more than in the same period last year.

During the reporting period, goods worth 2.3733 billion manats were produced and services were provided in the electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution, and supply sector. In the water supply, waste treatment, and processing sector, this figure amounted to 448.5 million manats.

According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan exported 319.040 million kWh of electricity worth $16.629 million in January–August 2026.

According to Trend’s calculations based on the committee’s data, compared with the same period last year, electricity exports declined by $36.105 million, or 3.2 times, in value terms, and by 600.885 million kWh, or 2.9 times, in volume terms. During the reporting period, electricity exports accounted for 0.26% of Azerbaijan’s total non-oil sector exports.