Azerbaijan, Germany see broad scope for agricultural processing cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Azerbaijan and Germany have wide opportunities for cooperation in the field of processing agricultural products and production of packaging equipment, the Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), Nargis Wieck, said at the German-Azerbaijani business forum in Baku on Tuesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

She noted that the development of agriculture and the food industry is an important component of the economic diversification of Azerbaijan.

"At the same time, it is not only about increasing production volumes, but also about creating added value within the country due to local processing, increasing productivity, and quality of production. In 2025, the output of food products rose by approximately 10.5%.

The state development program for 2026-2030 envisages significant state and private investments in the modernization of production and sales chains.

In Azerbaijan, there is a growing demand for modern solutions for the processing of fruits and vegetables, dairy and meat products, grain, as well as equipment for cooling, storage, bottling, and packaging.

In addition, automation, digitization, safety of food products, quality control, and energy efficiency are becoming increasingly important.

"German companies can offer innovative technologies, efficient production processes, and reliable industrial solutions," said Wieck.

She emphasized that when choosing equipment, it is important to take into account not only the initial cost, but also the total costs during the entire period of operation, including productivity, resource consumption, maintenance, and service life.

According to her, German companies offer not only equipment, but also long-term partnership, including the development of individual engineering solutions, assistance in the organization of export financing, installation and commissioning of equipment, training of local specialists, maintenance, and supply of spare parts.