Turkmenistan, UNDP discuss cooperation priorities for 2026-2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have discussed cooperation priorities for 2026-2030, including digital transformation, economic development, environmental protection and public administration.

This was reflected in a statement published by Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting between Minister Rashid Meredov and UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan Narine Sahakyan held yesterday.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNDP, as well as prospects for further expanding their engagement in the implementation of the country’s national socio-economic development priorities.

According to the information, the parties expressed interest in continuing dialogue and strengthening their partnership, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been cooperating with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) since 1995, following the establishment of formal development assistance frameworks in the early 1990s. Over this period, UNDP has implemented more than 200 projects in the country, focusing on public administration reform, statistical capacity building, economic development, energy efficiency, and environmental protection.

In recent years, cooperation has shifted toward digital transformation, climate resilience, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) implementation. UNDP also supports Turkmenistan in preparing its Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs), which are presented at the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, assessing national progress toward the 2030 Agenda.