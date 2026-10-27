Kazakhstan plans pilot project for unmanned cargo transport in 2027-2028

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Kazakhstan plans to launch a pilot project to test unmanned cargo transportation in 2027-2028 under its Comprehensive Plan for the Development of Unmanned Systems for 2026-2029, according to the press service of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.

The plan provides for the development of infrastructure for unmanned systems, including a network of vertiports, drone ports and automated charging stations, as well as the allocation of radio frequencies and satellite communication channels for the industry, the ministry said.

The plan was approved by a government resolution dated October 13, 2026. It provides a common legal framework for the sector, lays the groundwork for digital and physical infrastructure, and supports domestic production and the integration of autonomous technologies into the real economy.

The document was drawn up following an instruction issued by the Kazakh Prime Minister on April 10, 2026, which tasked the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development with bringing together separate segments of the country's unmanned systems sector and accelerating its development.

A total of 18 government bodies are involved in implementing the plan, including the ministries of transport, defense and internal affairs, national security authorities, financial regulators and other sectoral ministries. Regional administrations, development institutions and quasi-public companies are also involved.

The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development is responsible for coordinating the implementation of the plan.

The ministry has called on domestic entrepreneurs, developers, engineers and inventors with ready-made projects and developments with export potential to present their initiatives and seek its support.

It has also invited businesses, industry associations and civil society representatives to submit proposals for the practical implementation of the approved plan. The ministry said it aimed to work with stakeholders to ensure that the introduction of advanced unmanned systems delivers technological and economic benefits for the country.