Tokayev appoints new head of information resources protection department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Nurbolat Magzumov as Head of the Information Resources Protection Department of the Presidential Administration, according to the presidential press service.

By a separate order, Yerzhan Seitkulov was relieved of the position.

Seitkulov had headed the department since August 1, 2024. Previously, he served as Deputy Head of the Information Technology and Information Resources Protection Department of the Presidential Administration from November to December 2023, and then as its head until August 2024.

From 2012 to 2022, he was Director of the Research Institute of Information Security and Cryptology at L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University. He also served as Director of the Engineering and Technical Center of the Presidential Administration’s Office of Affairs from August 2022 to November 2023.

Seitkulov graduated from the Faculty of Mechanics and Mathematics at Lomonosov Moscow State University in 2001 and completed a research internship at the State University of New York, specializing in information protection methods and systems and information security. In 2006, he earned a Candidate of Physical and Mathematical Sciences degree for research on mathematical methods of information protection in computing systems.