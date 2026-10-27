Trump looks forward to meeting Tokayev at G20 summit in December

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. U.S. President Donald Trump looks forward to meeting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the G20 summit in December, according to a congratulatory telegram sent to Tokayev on the occasion of Kazakhstan's Republic Day, the Kazakh presidential press service reported.

"I am proud of how we have deepened our partnership over the past year - from cooperation on international peace and security to concluding landmark commercial agreements that benefit both countries. In 1991, the United States was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan as a sovereign state on the international stage. Our commitment to your country's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity remains unwavering. American companies have played and will continue to play an important role in Kazakhstan's impressive economic success. I am confident that the growing friendship between our countries will deliver tangible results for many decades to come. I look forward to meeting with you at the G20 summit in December," Trump wrote.

On October 19, 2026, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss prospects for further developing the expanded strategic partnership, focusing on strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The sides noted positive momentum in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their mutual interest in expanding practical cooperation, increasing trade turnover and implementing joint investment projects.

Particular attention was paid to implementing agreements reached at the highest level, including those following a meeting between Tokayev and Trump in November 2025.

Tileuberdi emphasized the importance of strengthening business ties, attracting U.S. investment and advanced technologies, and developing cooperation in energy, critical minerals, digitalization, transport and logistics.

The parties also exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming G20 summit in Miami. Rubio confirmed his interest in paying an official visit to Kazakhstan following the summit.