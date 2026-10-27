Azerbaijan’s payment cards rise 9.5% year-on-year to 23.38M

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. As of the end of September 2026, the number of payment cards in circulation in Azerbaijan increased by 414,000 compared to the previous month, reaching 23.38 million.

This was reported in a statement by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Compared to the same period last year, the number of payment cards rose by 9.5%. While the number of debit cards increased by 11% year-over-year, the number of credit cards decreased by 3.9%.

In September of this year, the volume of domestic non-cash card payments totaled 8.97 billion manat ($5.28 billion). Of this amount, 7.75 billion manat ($4.56 billion) was attributed to e-commerce, 1.22 billion manat ($720 million) to POS terminals, and 2 million manat ($1.18 million) to self-service terminals and ATMs.

Since the beginning of the year, the volume of domestic non-cash transactions has increased by 11.7% compared to the same period last year. During this period, domestic non-cash transactions conducted using payment cards accounted for 69.7% of the total volume of domestic card transactions.

At the same time, the number of ATMs in the payment service networks of banks and Azerpost LLC decreased by 0.2% compared to the end of August, while the number of POS terminals decreased by 4.6%.