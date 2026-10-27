President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. On October 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visited a retrospective exhibition titled "My Absheron: Plus" at the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan, held to mark the 80th jubilee of the prominent artist, Chairman of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, and People's Artist Farhad Khalilov.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

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