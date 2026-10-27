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President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”

Politics News 27 October 2026 15:47 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Alamda Nasib
Alamda Nasib
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. On October 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visited a retrospective exhibition titled "My Absheron: Plus" at the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan, held to mark the 80th jubilee of the prominent artist, Chairman of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, and People's Artist Farhad Khalilov.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members view retrospective exhibition titled “My Absheron: Plus”

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