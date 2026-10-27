World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue hosts “Business Dialogue” panel session in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. A panel session titled "Business Dialogue" was held within the framework of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku on Tuesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The session discussed fostering dialogue and collaboration among entrepreneurs, ecosystem leaders, policymakers, and other key stakeholders from various countries and sectors.

Head of the Trade in Services Development Section at UNCTAD, Dong Wu, noted in his speech that the service sector plays a significant role in generating added value within the creative economy.

"This encompasses software, publishing, audiovisual services, broadcasting, research and development, advertising, professional services, as well as arts and photography services. Digitalization has fundamentally transformed the production, distribution, and monetization of creative content. For instance, in the music industry, streaming services now account for 70% of revenue," he stated.

According to the Director General of the Cinema Agency of Azerbaijan, Rashad Hasanov, creative industries are viewed as a key resource, one capable of being a "game-changer" for the economies of regional states, particularly those that are oil-producing nations.

"Comprehensive measures are being taken in Azerbaijan to bring together stakeholders, new 'rules of the game,' and the ecosystem within the creative industries. Previously, the cultural sector in the region was largely viewed as an area supported by the state. Now, however, there is a transition toward new, market-based rules, a shift that requires a change in mindset among all participants," he added.

Founder and CEO of Alem Entertainment GP, Yernur Rysmagambetov, emphasized that, given the fragmentation observed in the global economy and markets following the pandemic, local markets are increasingly seeking domestic content.

"About 10 years ago, 85% of the content screened in cinemas in Kazakhstan consisted of productions from Hollywood and other foreign countries. Today, 85% of the content in cinemas consists of local films produced by domestic filmmakers," he stated.

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is taking place in Baku from October 27 through October 29, under the theme "Dialogue for a Shared Future: Building Bridges in a Fragmented World."

The forum is the primary international event of the 'Baku Process,' an initiative launched in 2008 at the proposal of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. First organized in 2011, the forum brings together countries, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to engage in intercultural dialogue and cooperation.

The forum’s program includes discussions on topics such as peace and security, intercultural and interreligious dialogue, the role of youth, artificial intelligence, the creative economy, media, cultural heritage, and tourism.