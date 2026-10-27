Our independent policy generated a lot of respect to us - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Our independent policy generated a lot of respect to us, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

"Our international contacts demonstrate that we really managed to present ourselves as a trusted and respectful member of international community," the head of state added.

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is taking place in Baku from October 27 through October 29, under the theme "Dialogue for a Shared Future: Building Bridges in a Fragmented World."

The forum is the primary international event of the 'Baku Process,' an initiative launched in 2008 at the proposal of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. First organized in 2011, the forum brings together countries, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to engage in intercultural dialogue and cooperation.

The forum’s program includes discussions on topics such as peace and security, intercultural and interreligious dialogue, the role of youth, artificial intelligence, the creative economy, media, cultural heritage, and tourism.