Azerbaijan is considered an anchor of stability in an unstable region - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. If you look at Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, economic performance, and role in global energy and transportation markets, you will see that the country’s role is growing tremendously, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan is often considered an anchor of stability in an unstable region.

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is taking place in Baku from October 27 through October 29, under the theme "Dialogue for a Shared Future: Building Bridges in a Fragmented World."

The forum is the primary international event of the 'Baku Process,' an initiative launched in 2008 at the proposal of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. First organized in 2011, the forum brings together countries, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to engage in intercultural dialogue and cooperation.

The forum’s program includes discussions on topics such as peace and security, intercultural and interreligious dialogue, the role of youth, artificial intelligence, the creative economy, media, cultural heritage, and tourism.