Tajik ambassador presents credentials to Algeria’s President Tebboune

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Akram Karimi, and President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen ties between the two countries during a meeting in Algiers on October 21, 2026.

According to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Karimi presented his credentials to Tebboune as Tajikistan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Algeria, with residence in Riyadh.

Following the credential presentation ceremony, the Algerian president invited the Tajik ambassador to a bilateral meeting.

During the meeting, Karimi conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to Algeria’s leadership.

The sides also discussed bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Algeria and ways to further strengthen relations.

Tajikistan and Algeria maintain diplomatic relations and engage through official diplomatic channels to discuss bilateral ties and areas of mutual interest. The presentation of credentials formally confirms an ambassador’s appointment to the receiving country and enables the diplomat to carry out official duties.

Tajikistan’s diplomatic representation in Algeria is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The two countries have opportunities to develop cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, industry, agriculture, and energy.