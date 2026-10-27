Azerbaijan is recognized as a reliable energy supplier on global markets - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. We are recognized as a reliable energy supplier on global markets, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The head of state noted that connectivity has become one of the key issues on the international agenda.

“If you look at the map, it is difficult to bypass Azerbaijan,” he added.

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is taking place in Baku from October 27 through October 29, under the theme "Dialogue for a Shared Future: Building Bridges in a Fragmented World."

The forum is the primary international event of the 'Baku Process,' an initiative launched in 2008 at the proposal of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. First organized in 2011, the forum brings together countries, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to engage in intercultural dialogue and cooperation.

The forum’s program includes discussions on topics such as peace and security, intercultural and interreligious dialogue, the role of youth, artificial intelligence, the creative economy, media, cultural heritage, and tourism.