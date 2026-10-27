TotalEnergies, Kia Europe extend lubricant supply partnership through 2031

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. TotalEnergies and Kia Europe have extended their cooperation agreement for another five years, securing the supply of lubricants to Kia customers and dealers across Europe through 2031, TotalEnergies said in a statement on October 27.

The partnership, which began in 2011, provides Kia customers with access to TotalEnergies’ lubricants. Under the renewed agreement, Kia will continue recommending the company’s products to its European customers and dealer network.

The extension was formalized at a signing ceremony at Kia’s European headquarters in Frankfurt, attended by Kia Europe Chief Operating Officer Sjoerd Knipping and Jean Parizot, Director of OEM & Central Sales in the Automotive Business Unit at TotalEnergies Lubrifiants.

“Extending our partnership with TotalEnergies marks an important step in reinforcing our European competitiveness and ensuring customer satisfaction for long-term vehicle usage,” said Sjoerd Knipping, COO of Kia Europe. “By working closely with TotalEnergies, we will continue to elevate service quality, enhance ownership experience, secure vehicle performance and deliver greater value and confidence to our customers across Europe.”

The companies have renewed their cooperation every five years since signing their initial global agreement in 2011. According to the statement, the use of high-quality, technologically advanced lubricants helps Kia vehicles comply with strict European regulations and meet the automaker’s standards for fuel efficiency and vehicle longevity.

Parizot said the renewed agreement would build on 15 years of cooperation by combining Kia’s vehicle technology expertise with TotalEnergies’ experience in lubricants and automotive fluids. The partnership aims to strengthen dealer services and provide customers across Europe with advanced lubricant solutions.

The companies will also continue joint projects and marketing initiatives developed over the past 15 years. These activities are intended to help Kia’s European dealers improve after-sales services, raise service standards and increase customer satisfaction.

In addition, Kia and TotalEnergies are working on a new Recycled Oil Project aimed at promoting circularity in lubricant use.