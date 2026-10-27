BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Azerbaijan’s position within the Islamic world is rooted in historical traditions, national and spiritual values, international cooperation, and the state’s consistent policy. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, further underscores the international significance of the country’s efforts to strengthen Islamic solidarity and ensure lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

During the meeting, the OIC Secretary-General’s expression of special respect for the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, highlighting his exceptional contributions to establishing and developing relations between Azerbaijan and the organization, demonstrates that the country’s ties with the Islamic world are built upon a solid foundation. Furthermore, the characterization of the full restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as a historic event, accompanied by the extension of congratulations, reflects the importance placed on the state’s position, which is grounded in international law.

The occupation of Azerbaijani territories throughout Armenia’s aggression, which lasted for approximately 30 years, was a gross violation of Azerbaijan’s sovereign rights. During that period, the OIC firmly condemned the occupation and adopted numerous resolutions and statements upholding Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and its just cause. The establishment of a special Contact Group on Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan within the framework of the organization served as a concrete example of this support. Following the resolution of the conflict, this group was dissolved.

In the phase following the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, the OIC adopted documents welcoming the reconstruction and development efforts underway in the liberated territories. In September 2021 and September 2023, delegations from the organization’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission conducted fact-finding missions in the Aghdam and Fuzuli districts, as well as Ganja city. The objective of these missions was to investigate, on-site, the destruction of religious and cultural monuments and cemeteries belonging to Azerbaijanis by the Armenian side, and to gather information regarding Azerbaijanis who suffered as a result of the occupation and missile attacks. Investigating these facts is of significant importance for conveying the scale of the destruction to the international community.

The personal efforts, initiatives, and strategic steps taken by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, toward establishing lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus are supported by the leadership of the OIC. Azerbaijan’s position is that long-term stability in the region can be achieved through respect for international law, the recognition of sovereignty, and the development of inter-state relations based on mutual obligations. The support demonstrated by the Islamic world in this regard can contribute to strengthening regional peace.

Azerbaijan’s contributions to Islamic solidarity extend beyond mere political statements. The OIC was one of the first international organizations that Azerbaijan joined following the restoration of its independence, and 2026 will mark the 35th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s membership in the organization. Throughout this period, Azerbaijan has consistently supported the unity of the Islamic world, the preservation of religious and cultural heritage, the restoration of holy sites, and dialogue among civilizations. The restoration of destroyed mosques in the liberated territories, as well as the repair and preservation of monuments of Islamic culture in foreign countries through the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, are practical results of this policy.

Azerbaijan's development model also deserves special attention. The country, while preserving its secular state structure and modern development direction, demonstrates its commitment to the spiritual values of Islam. This approach shows that religious identity and modernity are not contradictory. At the same time, it’s important for OIC members to take coordinated action to combat smear campaigns and disinformation directed against the Islamic world and Azerbaijan. Such cooperation can serve to convey the truth to the international community and prevent religious discrimination.

Azerbaijan’s initiatives have also found expression on international platforms. The World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, receives active support from the OIC. During Azerbaijan’s presidency of the UN Security Council, a high-level meeting dedicated to strengthening the partnership between the UN and the OIC, the first of its kind in UN history, was held on October 28, 2013, at the initiative of the country. The declaration of 2017 as the "Year of Islamic Solidarity" in Azerbaijan, along with the hosting of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in May of that same year, also represents significant steps taken in this direction. At the initiative of the country, the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum and its Eurasian Regional Center were established in 2004, while the OIC Labour Centre was founded in Baku in 2023.

Combating Islamophobia is another key issue that Azerbaijan has brought to the international agenda. Since 2023, international conferences dedicated to this subject, held under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, have aimed at strengthening the fight against religious intolerance. Azerbaijan’s initiatives facilitate the discussion of issues facing the Islamic world on the international stage and foster the expansion of dialogue among diverse civilizations.

Azerbaijan’s role within the OIC is set to expand further in the coming period. The selection of Shusha as the organization’s Tourism Capital for 2026 is significant, as it represents international recognition of the historical and cultural importance of this city liberated from occupation. Furthermore, the hosting of the 20th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States in Baku in June 2026 underscores the country’s significance as a platform for cooperation within the organization. Plans are also in place for Azerbaijan to host the 13th session of the OIC Conference of Information Ministers on June 1–2, 2027, followed by the 16th session of the Islamic Summit on June 23–24. In addition to hosting this summit, Azerbaijan will also assume the chairmanship of the OIC.

All of this confirms that Azerbaijan’s active stance within the Islamic world is not a matter of chance, but rather the result of a long-term and consistent policy. Azerbaijan’s objective, alongside defending its national interests and international law, is to strengthen Islamic solidarity, preserve cultural heritage, combat Islamophobia, and contribute to the establishment of lasting peace in the region. The support provided by the OIC leadership for the country’s sovereignty and peace initiatives further underscores the importance of international cooperation in this regard.